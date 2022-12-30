The Chief Executive Officer of the Kiingpay cryptocurrency platform Mr.King Godswil Nwaeze, popularly referred to as Only1Kiing has revealed the reason he choose trading crypto, saying that it gives financial freedom without age limits.

He said modern trend, in no way, underrates the importance of education, but technology has provided rare opportunities to young people like Only1King who did not have the privilege of tertiary education, to realise their dream of impacting the world.

“You can call me Jack of all trades. I trade the financial market such as crypto and forex etc, real estate, and agriculture to mention a few for now. I’ve always wanted to advance the globe financially because that’s the reason I became a crypto expert and financial coach. Someone like me because I think out of the box, I build more tech projects so I have no limits because I can be heard and patronized globally without any local restrictions”, Only1King stated in a recent interview.

Speaking further, Only1King said, “I chose trading crypto because it gives financial freedom without age limits. In the crypto space, one has the hope of becoming a millionaire overnight and also losing your worth in minutes. So I also advise you to have a good coach like me or offer our crypto premium courses to make you stand out among the losers”.

“Almost every Nigerian youth would test positive for the ‘Japa’ syndrome sweeping across the country. They are not to blame, as their socio-economic needs for years have not been met by the political class who, in every election circle, promise to build castles in the air. The double-digit inflation has crippled the economy, and many start-ups really never got going because of several challenges in the country.

.

“There’s no way running out of the country when you don’t have a legacy plan. I’m a Nigerian and I will count myself successful because I’ve been able to sail through the economy. I want to build up here first before expanding to any country I want. Therefore I know what I want and I believe we will achieve it all

“The headway I made in the harsh economic environment has literally transformed me into a warrior, a fighter who never quits. Speaking on the highs and lows of his journey as an investor, he recounted his worst experience in which his best friend defrauded him of all his crypto assets worth $100,000.

“The challenges I encountered were many but I didn’t give up. No one believed that I was making sense then but today, the crypto market is taking over. One of the challenges to expect is liquidation, getting broke but not for too long, and success.

“The most touching story of my life was when my best friend stole my crypto assets”, added