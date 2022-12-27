By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood producer and actress, Toyin Abraham has disclosed her biggest concern regarding her marriage to her colleague, Kola Ajeyemi.

The actress revealed this on the cover of MedianRoomHub’s December 2022 edition, where she also discussed her marriage and most recent movie, Ijakumo (Born Again Stripper).

According to the actress, her worst fear is a broken home, while stating that she finds it tough to leave without her husband.

Abraham added that the fear of having a broken marriage is the reason she and her husband would always engage in prayer against those with motives to destroy their home.

She said, “My greatest fear is having a broken home, I don’t want to have a broken home, I can never imagine it, I can imagine myself and my husband not living together.

“That’s the only fear I have, I know my husband cannot leave me and I can’t leave my husband. You know now, that is why we use to pray against anyone that wants to destroy our marriage.”