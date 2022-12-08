By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Energy giants, TotalEnergies and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited have trained 20 young Nigerians on agro-business operations, equipping them with starter packs to manage their own businesses.

The starter pack which included a sealing machine, scales for measuring weight and packaging machine, would allow the youths process agro-crops, fish and poultry products.

The beneficiaries also had their businesses registered by the companies.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Abuja, yesterday, the Country Chair/Managing Director, TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mike Sangster said the agro-business support programme was part effort by the company and its partners to encourage entrepreneurship among young Nigerians.

Represented by the company’s General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, Kenechi Esomeju, Sangster noted that the programme aligns with United Nations sustainable goals one, two and eight.

According to him, the programme was launched “the agro business support programme to help beneficiaries learn how to add value to the agricultural value chain through processing, packaging and distribution of farm produce in order to reduce losses and wastages caused by paucity of reliable means of preservation.

He explained that the beneficiaries under-went six weeks of training in the business of processing and distribution of farm produce after which they were empowered with starter packs.

He said the youths were also trained on marketing, book keeping, store record keeping and fund administration.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Pioneer Global Resource and Integrated Energy Limited, Mr. Igho Okotete urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the knowledge acquired during the six weeks training and resources provided for them by TotalEnergies and NNPCL to grow their businesses and become employers of labour.