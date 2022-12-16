By Efosa Taiwo

The Nigerian music industry is known to be among the best in the world with exciting talents and songs that fail not in making waves across continents.

2022, apparently, didn’t drop that bar as music talents from Nigeria gave music lovers around the world hit songs on end to revel in.

Here is a compilation, in no particular order, ten top Nigerian albums released in 2022:

1. Asake: Mr. Money with the Vibe

Asake is one of the revelations of the Nigerian music industry in 2022. While his meteoric rise continues to shock music lovers, especially in Nigeria, the popular opinion is that he rightfully deserved all accolades that has come his way this year as his fans look forward to what he has in store for them next year.

His famed album, Mr. Money with the Vibe was released on September 8, 2022 with a combination of Afrobeat, Afro-Classic and Fuji in it. It contained hit tracks like Terminator, Organize, Joha and Sungba remix featuring Burna Boy.

The album topped the Nigerian music charts for weeks, and even transcended beyond the country, topping global charts for weeks since its release.

2. Fireboy: Playboy

Fireboy continued from where he left off in 2021, releasing awesome tracks symbolic of Fireboy all through 2022.

His album ‘Playboy’ is filled with tracks that played with our hearts, and has continued to play with it since its release.

From Playboy to Ashawo, to Peru ft. Ed Sheeran, to Diana featuring Chris Brown and Shenseea. After these amazing collaborations, Fireboy took it a notch higher with Bandana featuring Asake, his label record mate.

3. Burna Boy: Love Damini

Burna Boy will definitely remember 2022 for good with his album Love, Damini taking the music scene by storm. ‘

Consisting of songs like Last Last, It’s Plenty, Cloak and Dagger, Common Person, For My Hand ft. Ed Sheeran, the masterpiece did get music lovers singing and dancing to every lyric of the tracks in the album.

4. Adekunle Gold: Catch Me If You Can

Adekunle Gold released his album on February 4th. 2022 consisting of songs like It is What It Is, Sinner, High among others, plus the top artistes like Davido, Lucky Daye, Ty Dola that got featured in the album.

5. Omah Lay: Boy Alone

Omah Lay didn’t disappoint his fans when his muchly anticipated album was released on 15th July.

It consisted songs that eclipsed the Nigerian music scene for months, and still have music lovers dancing to the tracks.

Woman, Soso, Understand, Attention are some of the tracks that caught people’s attention from the 14-track album.

6. Rema: Rave and Roses

Rema recently had his 2022 track Calm Down played at one of the stadias at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, an evidence of how big a year 2022 is for the Nigerian music star.

Rema continues to prove that his emergence into the Nigerian music industry is no fluke, and that he is here to hold his own for a long time with his musical talent.

His album, Rave and Roses, imbued amazing songs such as Calm Down, Dirty, Hold Me, Time and Affection and others that made it delight to listen to.

7. Falz: Bahd

Falz continued his phenomenon on the Nigerian music scene with his album Bahd released on the June 9th, 2022.

Bahd, is his sixth music studio album, featuring phenomenal artistes such as L.A.X, BNXN, Tiwa Savage among others.

8. Simi: To Be Honest

Simi, once again, showcased her powerhouse vocals with her amazing and spellbinding To Be Honest Album.

The Album contained interesting songs like Nobody, Temper, Balance featuring Adekunle Gold among others.

9. Wizkid: More Love, Less Ego

Wizkid also never ended the year without serving his teeming fans epic tracks that highlight his musical prowess.

Released on November 11th, the Ojuelegba crooner didn’t disappoint with his album that incorporated Amapiano, Afrobeats and other beats.

10. Victony: Outlaw

Victony would definitely go down as one of the artistes that lit up the Nigerian music industry in 2022.

The fast-rising music star released his album on 6th May, 2022 and included songs like Apollo, All Power, Soweto which got music lovers dancing and grooving to it.