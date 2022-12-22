Anime fans all over the world are praying dearly for 2022 to wind down faster for 2023 to arrive because they are hungry for new releases of one of the best animes released in the new gen.

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer was one of the best animes of 2022. Known for its unique and colorful animation with bizarre fights, it has been one of the most expected by fans after a sorrowful season two end.

Ufotable, the studio animating the Action-packed anime Demon Slayer have are yet to announce a date for the third season of the Demon Slayer arc.

Demon Slayer season three will officially be called the Swordsmith Village arc.

One Punch Man

The return of Saitama, the main character of One Punch Man and arguably one of the strongest characters in the anime verse has come again for a third season after starving many anime fans for three years.

The date of release is yet to be announced but is likely to be in the summer of the incoming year.

Tokyo Revengers

After its cliffhanging end to season one, fans were no doubt expecting a new season and are eager to know the fate of Takemichy and the Toman.

Liden Films have announced that season two will be released sometime in January and will release one episode every week.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Another anime that got fans roaring Jujutsu Kaisen. The anime released Jujutsu Kaisen 0 this year which is a prologue to the first chapter of the Anime, the movie was centered on the happenings around the Tokyo Jujutsu High School of Sorcery before Itadori joined.

The date for its release is still to be considered by MAPPA studios.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2 will cover the Gojo’s Past arc and the Shibuya Incident.

Attack on Titan

MAPPA studios will release the third part of the final season of Attack On Titan next year and this will be the final installment from MAPPA on the anime.

The airing date is yet to be released and fans hope to see the plans of anti-hero Eren Yeager sooner than ever.

Classroom Of The Elite

Season three of Classroom of the Elite will likely be a training camp arc, the student’s abilities are tested again the same way they were tested on the Island from ending of season one to the beginning of season two.

Lerche studios are also yet to reveal the airing date of the third season.

Bongou Stray Dogs

Bongou Stray Dogs returns with its fourth season and the airing date has been revealed to be sometime in January but no exact date.

Doctor Stone

The third season of Doctor stone is to be released in April of 2023 with a New World, which will adapt to the Age of Exploration arc. This means that the Kingdom of Science and the Empire of Might will come together to figure out the cause of the light that petrified their world.

Vinland Saga

The very first big anime to begin the year with is Vinland Saga, it is to begin airing on January 9th, 2023 and again MAPPA has taken over the project from Wit Studio and is expecting a graphical change.

The Misfit of Demon Academy

Unarguably the most overpowered main character in the animeverse, Anos Vooldigoad returns in the second season of The Misfit of Demon Academy and will begin airing in January 2023.

Although the current voice actor for Anos, Tatsuhisa Suzuki is under ongoing allegations following a scandal with singer LiSA , silver link studios have replaced him with Yuichiro Umehara.