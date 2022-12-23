By Emma Amaize

MARITIME Media Limited, a media consultancy and publishing outfit focusing on Nigeria’s maritime industry has announced ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, as its 2022 Maritime Man of the Year

Publisher and editor-in-chief of the company, which publishes Shipping World, Elder Asu Beks, in a statement, said the country’s oil industry witnessed a new breath of life with the contracting of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, operated by Tompolo, by the Federal Government, to monitor oil pipelines, in August.

“From August 2022 when the Federal Government approved the oil pipelines surveillance and protection initiative, Tompolo’s patriotic zeal and commitment to restoring sanity to Nigeria’s oil industry has seen the discovery of over 58 illegal pipelines and tapping points.

“The defining accomplishment of TSSNL is the recent discovery of an illegal connection to the 48-inch Trans Forcados Export Trunkline in the Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Based on these accomplishments and many more, Maritime Media Limited, which has been following with sincere interest Tompolo’s exemplary and uncommon leadership where he has set a new standard for private sector participation in maritime and oil and gas assets integrity and security, voted unanimously to elect High Chief Government Ekpemupolo the 2022 Maritime Man of the Year.

“Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State will chair the cerement for conferment of the award on Ekpemupolo scheduled for January 9, 2023 in Lagos, while the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh will be chief host,” he said.