State govs responsible for rising poverty in Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government said state governors were responsible for the rising rate of poverty in the country.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, made this assertion at a press briefing in the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, shortly after this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adeleke, Oyetola quarrel afresh on handover procedure

Former governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, accused his successor, Governor Ademola Adeleke of declining to meet with the hand-over team of his administration.

Adeleke had set up a transition committee to interface with the Oyetola-led administration, but the committee headed by Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji alleged that the Oyetola team did not co-operate with it.

We may start ‘no pay, no work’ – ASUU president

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, may embark on ‘no pay, no work’ policy if the Federal Government continues to insist on not paying them their withheld eight months salaries, the National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, has said.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard on Wednesday, he said the union might embark on the policy which means another round of strike, since the FG has refused to pay their salaries.

