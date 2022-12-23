Senate fails to pass 2023 budget, cites errors, late submission; FG declares Dec 26, 27, Jan 2 public holidays are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 23, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Senate fails to pass 2023 budget, cites errors, late submission

The Senate dashed the expectations of those, who expected it to pass the 2023 Appropriations Bill into law, yesterday.

The Senate failed to pass the 2023 Appropriations bill as earlier scheduled, blaming the Executive Arm of government for not only submitting the budget proposal very late but presenting a bill filled with errors.

FG declares Dec 26, 27, Jan 2 public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday 26th, Tuesday 27th December 2022 and Monday, 2nd January 2023 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

Naira Redesign: We ordered 500m new notes, says CBN

Against the backdrop of complaints by the banking public that banks are not dispensing enough of the redesigned Naira notes the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said that a total of 500 million units of the newly redesigned currency notes were ordered from the minting company.

Meanwhile, the apex bank has explained that its research has shown that operators of mobile money services, otherwise known as Point-Of-Sale, PoS, were comfortably accommodated within the revised withdrawal limits.