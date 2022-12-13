Politicians inducing voters with money, buying PVCs – INEC; THISDAY/APC Media Team spat; NGE NUJ call for professionalism, free press are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 13, 2022.

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, raised the alarm that some politicians have been buying up Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, and financially inducing unsuspecting voters to harvest their Voter Identification Numbers ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The revelation by INEC, however, elicited angry reactions from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Labour Party, LP, and regional bodies such as the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Middle Belt Forum, MBF.

THISDAY/APC Media Team spat: NGE, NUJ make case for professionalism, free press

THE Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE and the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, have called for the display of professionalism and unbiased reportage as the nation moves towards electing a new set of leaders in February next year.

They also want a situation where the press will not be hindered in any way to the performance of its constitutional duties.

Some judges have over 1,000 pending cases, Chief Judge laments

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, on Monday, said he was worried about the number of cases pending before the court, lamenting that some judges have over 1,000 cases in their dockets.

He said the situation was particularly worse in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Divisions of the Court.