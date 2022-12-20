Okupe gets 2-year jail term for money laundering; Govs out to ruin 2023 polls by choking opposition – IPAC are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 20, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Okupe gets 2-year jail term for money laundering

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, sentenced a former Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe, to two years in prison.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, convicted Okupe who is the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party, LP, for acting in breach of the money laundering Act.

Govs out to ruin 2023 polls by choking opposition – IPAC

Ahead of next year’s general election, the 18 registered political parties in Nigeria have called out the state governors, accusing them of trying to sabotage the electoral process by stifling the opposition in their various states.

Also, a rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, asked security agencies to arrest and prosecute those he claimed are “anti-democratic forces” bent on truncating the 2023 elections.

Leah Sharibu: FG in touch with family, trying to secure her freedom – Minister

More than five years after she was taken captive by Boko Haram terrorists, the Federal Government gave renewed hope that it was still intensifying efforts to get her freed and reunited with her distressed family.

The Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, gave the assurance while giving the scorecard to the Buhari administration regarding women’s affairs since coming into power in 2015.