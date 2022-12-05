Health: Nigeria needs 12,000 doctors annually — MDCAN; Security, education key to poverty reduction, say Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 5, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Health: Nigeria needs 12,000 doctors annually — MDCAN

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, and Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, weekend painted a grim picture of the health sector in the country.

While MDCAN said Nigeria will need 12,000 doctors annually to adequately address health problems in the country, the NMA noted that it will take the country at least 25 years to meet the ideal target of 333,334 doctors to address the health needs of Nigerians.

Security, education key to poverty reduction, say Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his counterpart in New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have all agreed that security and proper education are required to pull Nigerians out of poverty.

They said this while responding to questions on the Arise TV Presidential Town Hall Series, on Sunday.

You’ve no electoral value, even in your LGA, Tinubu fires back at ex-SGF Lawal

The presidential candidate of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has fired back at his erstwhile political ally and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Babachir Lawal, for downplaying his influence, ahead of next year’s general election.

Lawal, who leads a group of northern Christian politicians, had in a statement and a recent television interview adopted the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.