INEC yet to assure us on BVAS – Tinubu; Body Of Benchers: NBA tackles Olanipekun, insists he must resign are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 6, 2022.

INEC yet to assure us on BVAS – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said the Independent National Electronic Commission, INEC, is yet to assure Nigerians of the workability of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

It came a few days after the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu expressed concern over the planned deployment of the BVAS, for next year’s general polls.

Body Of Benchers: NBA tackles Olanipekun, insists he must resign

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has again, demanded the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BoB), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, following a claim by a leading partner in his chamber, Ms. Adekunbi Ogunde, that he influenced judges to deliver favourable judgements for his clients, in sensitive and highly-political cases.

The NBA, through its President, Mr. Y. C. Maikyau, SAN, maintained that Olanipekun, SAN, should recuse himself and allow the Vice Chairman of the Body, retired Justice Mary Odili to preside over the forthcoming Call to Bar Ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

SUBSIDY: We won’t accept any fuel price hike now or 2023, NLC warns

Organised Labour yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State, warned that whether now or in 2023, Nigerian workers would not accept any hike in fuel price in the name of petrol subsidy removal.

Specifically, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, at the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of its Harmattan School, insisted that workers would vote against candidates planning to increase petrol price in the name of subsidy removal.