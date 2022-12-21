Yuletide: Transport fares skyrocket; Germany returns 22 Benin Bronze artefacts to Nigeria are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 21, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Yuletide: Transport fares skyrocket

Travellers to various parts of the country during the Yuletide, may face difficulties mainly due to hike in transport fares owing to shortage of both aviation and motor fuels.

Aside the seasonal hikes, the situation has pushed both airlines and road fares to 100 percent and more on some routes.

Germany returns 22 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

The Federal Republic of Germany, Tuesday at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Abuja, handed 22 Benin Bronzes to the Nigerian government. The artifacts, which had stayed outside Nigeria for 125 years, were looted from Benin by the British and over the years, had moved to different countries before arriving in Germany.

The German Government delegation was led by Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Federal Republic of Germany and Claudia Roth, Minister of State for Culture, Federal Republic of Germany.

FG bans cash withdrawal from public accounts

The Federal Government is to stop cash withdrawal from all public accounts with immediate effect.

In place of cash withdrawals, public officers are to open domiciliary accounts in foreign and local currencies ahead of the commencement of the new policy, which comes on the heels of the new Naira withdrawal policy announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.