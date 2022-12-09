Fuel scarcity: DSS orders dealers to restore normal supply within 48 hours; We won’t succumb to pressure—CDS are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 9, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Fuel scarcity: DSS orders dealers to restore normal supply within 48 hours

APPARENTLY embarrassed and miffed by the lingering petrol scarcity in the country, the Department of State Services, DSS, yesterday, gave all the stakeholders in the fuel supply chain 48 hours deadline to restore normal supply of petroleum products at officially approved rate across the country or be ready to face the consequences of their actions.

The DSS warned that after the expiration of the deadline, anyone found to be acting as a saboteur to the supply of petroleum products in the country would be treated as a threat to national security by the security agency and made to face the wrath of the law.

2023 polls: We won’t succumb to pressure—CDS

Remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, that security agencies would not succumb to pressure from politicians to compromise the 2023 elections, elicited sharp reactions in the polity with a call by some stakeholders for those pressuring the military to be unmasked and dealt with.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, accusing opposition parties as being the ones piling pressure on the military, some of the stakeholders, who commended the military for its pledge to resist any pressure, said those responsible should be arrested.

CBN may ‘tweak’ new cash withdrawal limits, says Emefiele

Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, said that the apex bank would consider tweaking the new weekly cash withdrawal limits of N100,000 and N500,000 for individuals and corporate bank customers.

Emefiele, who addressed State House correspondents after meeting behind closed-doors with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, assured that the apex bank would not be rigid on the policy as it was not meant to hurt anybody but to strengthen the nation’s economy.