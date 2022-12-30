Football legend, Pele, dies at 82; NECA, NUBIFIE, others reject N15,000 motor insurance hike are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 30, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Football legend, Pele, dies at 82

Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a Pele, the Brazillian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sport figures of the last century, died yesterday. He was 82. He was born on October 23, 1940.

The standard-bearer of the ‘beautiful game’ had undergone treatment for a colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.

NECA, NUBIFIE, others reject N15,000 motor insurance hike

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, has rejected the recent hike in Third Party Motor insurance by the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, from N5000 to N15,000, saying it would further impose hardship on suffering Nigerians.

The umbrella body of employers and the voice of business in Nigeria, in a chat with Vanguard, called for a robust engagement with stakeholders and a downward review.

Slain Female Lawyer: We’ll use Bolanle’s case to uproot injustice in Nigeria – NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, on Thursday, vowed to ensure justice was served in the case of Lagos-based female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, who was shot dead by a police officer on Christmas day.

The police officer, who was later identified as Drambi Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State.