CBN raises cash withdrawal limits; Attacks on INEC offices: PDP, APC trade accusations are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

CBN raises cash withdrawal limits

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has raised its weekly cash withdrawal limits set for individuals and corporate organisations to N500,000 and N5 million, respectively.

The earlier limits pegged individual cash withdrawals per week at N100,000; while corporate organisations were limited to weekly withdrawals of N500,000.

Attacks on INEC offices: PDP, APC trade accusations

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have traded accusations over the attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, offices nationwide.

While the PDP raised the alarm over what it described as the discovery of an orchestrated plot by the ruling APC, to instigate violence in order to derail the 2023 general elections, the APC called on security agencies to invite PDP leaders for questioning.

Terrorism Financing: Egmont Group, Saraki, Lord Hannan, CNPP, CSOs warn DSS over Emefiele

Former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations, CNCSOS, have tasked the Federal Government on a thorough investigation of alleged plots to frame-up Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as terrorism financier by the Department of State Service, DSS.

Saraki, in a statement, advised the security agencies in the country to be wary and avoid being manipulated by politicians ahead of the 2023 polls.