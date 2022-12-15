Buhari: I’ve done my best; Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF others differ; Buying of PVCs, attempt to suppress votes in our region — Northern Elders are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 15, 2022.

Buhari: I’ve done my best; Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF others differ

The polity was awash with cheers and jeers, yesterday, over President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks that he had done his best for Nigeria since he came to power on May 29, 2015.

President Buhari, who spoke in Washington DC, USA while meeting with Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum, and Bob Roberts, his deputy, said solving the problems affecting youths was the priority of his government because they were the country’s promise for a better future.

Buying of PVCs, attempt to suppress votes in our region —Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has described the move by politicians to buy up permanent voters’ cards and financially induce unsuspecting Nigerians to compromise their Voters Identification Number as an attempt to suppress votes in the region.

In a statement issued yesterday, NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said, “Northern Elders Forum had followed this worrying phenomenon, advising community leaders and major stakeholders on the dangers of disenfranchising large numbers of citizens. We have also undertaken our own investigations, which prompt this public warning.

PETROL: We’re working to end shortage — Marketers

OIL marketers, yesterday, said they were working toward ending petrol shortage in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the nation.

The shortage of the product had hit most parts of the nation, compelling the Department of State Services, DSS and House of Representatives to issue matching orders to the marketers.