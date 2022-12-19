Argentina win World Cup as King Messi hits football immortality; After doctors, mass exodus of teachers from Nigeria looms are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 19, 2022.

Argentina win World Cup as King Messi hits football immortality

Two football super stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were embroiled in a game of Russian roulette in an epic World Cup final that held over a billion people spell-bound for over 130 minutes.

In a final which football purists adjudged to be the best produced spell-binding entertainment that culminated in a penalty shootout that saw Argentina triumph over defending champions, France.

After doctors, mass exodus of teachers from Nigeria looms

As Nigeria grapples with mass migration of medical personnel to Europe and North America, the sa e may soon be witnessed in the education sector as the United Kingdom begins employment of qualified Nigerian teachers from February next year.

Currently, 350,000 Nigerian teachers are qualified for such employment from a pool of 1.5 million.

Military warns retired generals against betrayals

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, has advised retired Generals in the Nigerian Army and equivalent services to avoid disparaging comments about the armed forces that made them after serving for 35 years, saying such amounts to betrayal of the service.

General Irabor spoke Saturday at the regimental dinner night organized by Army headquarters for 62 Generals made up of former MNJTF Force Commanders, former GOC’s, former Corps Commanders and former Principal Staff Officers, among others who have been retired from the Nigerian Army.