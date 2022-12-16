2023: FG, states budget N19.16trn on salaries, pensions, others; PENGASSAN blames downstream operators for petrol shortages, hike in price are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 16, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

2023: FG, states budget N19.16trn on salaries, pensions, others

The Federal and 35 of the 36 state governments, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, are to spend the sum of N19.16 trillion on payment of salaries, pensions, emoluments and others in 2023.

They have also budgeted a miserly N11.435 trillion for capital projects.

PENGASSAN blames downstream operators for petrol shortages, hike in price

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has blamed petrol marketers and other operators of the petroleum downstream sector for persistent shortage of petrol in the country and the current rise in pump price above government approved rate.

The group noted that the persistent shortages and hike in price has become a source of pain to Nigerians.

Organ harvesting: EFCC responsible for my ordeal in UK, Ekweremadu tells court

The embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of being responsible for his continued detention in the United Kingdom, UK.

Ekweremadu, who is currently facing trial in the UK over an allegation that he brought one David Ukpo into the country to harvest his organ, in a fresh process he filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, bemoaned that he would have been released on bail, if not for a letter he said was forwarded to the London Court by the EFCC.