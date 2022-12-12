2023: Atiku, Tinubu in verbal war over power, wealth; $2bn trapped funds: Operations of more foreign airlines under threat are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 12, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

2023: Atiku, Tinubu in verbal war over power, wealth

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, were at daggers-drawn over desperate attempts to gain power at all cost.

While the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, accused the PDP candidate of being desperate to capture power by any means possible, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, faulted Tinubu’s claims of inherited wealth and trading in stocks to become rich.

$2bn trapped funds: Operations of more foreign airlines under threat

IN the coming days, more airlines operating on the international route may be forced to downsize or cease air service operations, following their inability to repatriate their air services funds to their home countries over foreign exchange difficulties.

In Nigeria, foreign airlines collect naira for their tickets to customers and exchange same for foreign currencies for their operations. But recently, they said they have been unable to get the exchange executed through the official foreign exchange market due to scarcity of foreign exchange resources.

Tambuwal visits Ortom, says PDP crisis not war of attrition

The Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not a war of attrition but political disagreement that would be resolved soon.

The Governor who is the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, spoke Sunday when he visited his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.