…says APC candidate postponed his trip to US

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North in the 9th Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was never denied US visa as speculated.

Kalu who took to his Facebook on Saturday to refute the report attributed the development to the handiwork of the opposition.

Dismissing the report as fake news, Kalu said that Tinubu postponed his trip to the United States, informing that the information available to him from the Department of State was that the presidential candidate will be received in the country in the third week of December.

He said “As the election draws closer, the opposition will spread more fake news against our presidential candidate but we should always ignore and keep our eyes on the ball.

“The news that Tinubu was denied visa to the USA is as fake as other fake news. Tinubu postponed the travel himself and was never denied visa.

“The State Department of the US confirmed to me that Tinubu will be received in the third week of December.

*As the presidential candidate of our party with outstanding personality, he will be warmly welcomed in the United States”.

