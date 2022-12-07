…Says Asiwaju’s Supporters Disillusioned, Abandoning the APC Campaign

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization mocks the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the intractable confusion that has hit his campaign.

Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaigns Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He explained that Nigerians are not surprised that the central Command and coordinating structure of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign which he said is already collapsing with members becoming disoriented, completely disillusioned and crestfallen following series of unending criminal allegations.

Ologbondiyan said, “Nigerians have become disconnected with the Tinubu/Shettima ticket given the exposure of smelly past and constant display of vacuity, incoherence and lack of vision by the APC Presidential Candidate.

“The disenchantment which has continued to grow with the many unpresidential gaffes of Tinubu however came to its height after his embarrassing outing at the Chatham House on Monday where he exhibited a pathetic vacuity and lack of capacity to lead a nation as complex as Nigeria by directing questions put to him on economy, security, youth development and even about his personal life to others to provide answers.

“Patriotic Nigerians in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign are no longer at home with Asiwaju Tinubu’s inability to give a concise explanation to many scandals around him including the reported connection with narcotics syndicate for which he was made to forfeit a whopping sum of $460,000 through the order of a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States.“

The PDP Campaign Spokesman noted that the Tinubu/Shettimah messaging has since become disjointed, disconnected and uncoordinated as its helmsmen are currently losing their voices.

According to him, “It is pathetic that the Tinubu/Shettima APC Presidential Campaign has no record of performance to present to Nigerians given the disastrous seven and half years of the APC in office.

“It is more ludicrous that the Tinubu/Shettima’s shameful attempt to appropriate the achievements of other Lagos State governors are being poohpoohed by Nigerians. No individual can claim to have built Lagos!

“Moreover, the Central theme of “Renewed Hope” has failed to gain traction among Nigerians including APC members as it is a direct irony of the reality of Asiwaju’s lack of vision and solution to the problems brought to our nation by his APC.

“Such APC members are quietly leaving in droves and connecting with like minds in the PDP in the mission of the PDP and our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to rescue and rebuild Nigeria from the misrule of the APC. “

Ologbondiyan said Atiku Abubakar on the other hand, has displayed exceptional organizational skills, competence, capacity, presence of mind, coherence of thoughts and solution-driven vision to effectively manage the affairs of the nation; for which Nigerians across board are rallying with him as the next President of Nigeria.

The PDP Campaign advised its APC counterpart to note that the tide is completely against it in the quest by Nigerians, who had been at the receiving end of the incompetence, insensitivity and abysmal failure of the APC, to “change the change,” recover our nation and restore her prosperity.