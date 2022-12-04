Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Beneficiaries of Lagos State One Day Governors, a pet project of Senator Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, have urged youths in the country to vote All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as his presidency will give youths a real sense of belonging and integrated participation.

One Day Governor emerges from the Spelling Bee school competition, launched in 2001, through the New Era Foundation, founded by Remi Tinubu during the administration of her husband as the then-governor of the state.

Since 2015, the State Government has taken full charge of the programme, collaborating with partners and stakeholders to further help realize its objectives.

Successive beneficiaries and winners made the call on Sunday, during a zoom press briefing on the Presidential Candidature of Bola Tinubu.

Among the winners in attendance included: Jemimah Marcus, a 17-year-old, an indigene of Edo State, and a student of Angus Memorial Secondary School in Somolu, Lagos East, who won the 2020 edition of the Spelling Bee Competition.

The statement read in part: “For the first time since the return of democracy in 1999, INEC has released figures to show that majority of voters in the new register are youths. As expected, not less than 18 parties have put forward candidates for the offices at the House of Assembly, Governorship, House of Representatives, Senate, and the Presidency.

“A boy or girl is the product of his or her experience. We are Nigerian youths. Our experience has made it an obligation to come forward at this time to address this press conference.

“The condition and aspiration of students in Lagos State primary and secondary schools went through a revolution in 2001 when, for the first time, mentoring youths and nurturing them to imbibe values of achievement took a radical dimension with the introduction of the Spelling Bee competition.

“Every child who has demonstrated some proficiency in English Language was invited by school managers to compete so that the school could present its best candidate in the inter-school competition.

“The competition moved from local government education districts to state districts to the finals. The best candidate to spell won.

“What values did we learn? First, that your achievement in life is ultimately determined by your effort, not by the wealth or poverty of your parents.

“Second, that the acquisition of knowledge and skills is critical to your success.

“Third, that only a leadership that cares for the youths and facilitates their development is serious about sincerely ensuring that the youths will be the leaders of tomorrow.

“Fourth, that performance is not determined by your tribe or religion or class. It is determined by how you use your talents and skills.

“Finally, we were taught to see ourselves as products of the investment of public resources and such must imbibe patriotism, enterprise and be our brothers and sisters’ keepers.

“Without any fear of contradiction, I wish to say, each and every one of us who emerged One Day Governors and our fellow winners who were deputy governors, speakers, and commissioners have gone into the world and we are excelling.

“We wish to thank our father, Senator Bola Tinubu, who, despite the fact that we were just teenagers, showed the highest example of love and humility for vacating his office for us to perform our role as One Day Governors.

“It also showed the huge respect he has for the womenfolk and our mother, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in particular, for not saying women could only function in the kitchen and not rejecting an idea that has transformed our lives.

“The above testimony leads us to the logical conclusion. There is no better candidate than our father, Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We urge fellow youths to use our example and experience to liberate themselves from the campaign of calumny of those who had a similar opportunity to show love, to give care, and to make effort to give youths in their states self-confidence and a secured future but failed woefully to do so.

“A Tinubu presidency will give youths a real sense of belonging and integrated participation.”

They commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for putting in place policies and processes which have enabled the youths to register to vote.