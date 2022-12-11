By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, a support group for the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is certain he will win the 2023 presidential election.

This is just as an APC chieftains urged christians to accept the APC Muslim /Muslim ticket, stating that the combination was mere political calculation and not religion subjugation.

The group and chieftains spoke on Saturday in Lokoja at the town hall meeting organized by the group, where the Asiwaju/Shettima Policy Document (Renewed Hope 2023) was reviewed for the people of the state.

The Director General of the group, Realwan Okpanachi, said Nigerians recognised Tinubu to be a candidate with proven personal capacity, who also has good leadership traits, and as such, is the person the country needs at a point like this.

“Tinubu has a good sense of judgement to identify people with the ability to contribute to fruitful governance.

“We are positive that Nigerians will vote Tinubu because of his evidence of great leadership, because Nigeria needs a man like Tinubu who has shown that he knows how to built people from different parts of the country.

“While he was governor of the Lagos State, many of his appointees were indigenes of other states.

“Aside that, Tinubu was able to raise Lagos Internally Generated Revenue from N600 million to over N50 billion monthly.

“So as far as economy, religion and ethnic cohesion are concerned, Tinubu is the man to trust.

“We know for sure that if Tinubu could do it in Lagos he will do it for Nigeria.

“So, if Nigerians want good governance, they must take Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima; if they want good security, they must think Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima.

“If we (Nigerians) want a complete emancipation and something to hand over to the next generation let us think about a man who has capacity.”

Also speaking, the APC chieftains in the State, Col. Suleiman Babanawa (Rtd) who chaired the occasion, urged christians to understand that Tinubu’s choice of Shettima as Vice Presidential Candidate was meant to garner votes and not to spite the Christian community.

“I am a christian and I am an elder in the Northern Forum and I’ve tried in my own little way to go around the churches and talk to the ministers.

“For now, Asiwaju/Shettima ticket is the best for Nigeria because at the end of the day, if we are to emancipate Nigerians, the rich, the poor, the downtrodden, all we need is a man who has capacity and a pair that is compatible and can win elections.

“In the present circumstance, our hope is in Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima.

“And their religion, the two being Muslims, has nothing to do with the kind of governance that this duo will ensure that we have come 2023 and beyond.

“And one gift that he has is that he knows how to choose a winning team.

“He is the best coach, he is a world-class coach when you’re talking of football, but this is politics and he is the best man for this job, to lead the black race, Nigeria, out of the present situation.”