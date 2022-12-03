…says Foriegn trip ploy to dodge Arise TV debate

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has said the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is being haunted by his exposed scheme to relocate the Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos State.

Spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement in Abuja, on Saturday.

He enjoined the APC Presidential Candidate to face Nigerians with explanations for the exposed scheme instead of allowing his handlers to be playing to the gallery with disjointed denials and blaming other political parties for allegedly spreading the accusation.

Ologbondiyan said, “The plan to relocate the Federal Capital was conceptualized and propagated by the Tinubu campaign and only became hysterical as a result of the public ire against such atrocious plot to sequester the nation’s capital for his personal selfish interest.

“It is clear that the foreign trip embarked on by Asiwaju Tinubu was a deliberate plot to dodge the ARISE TV debate scheduled to hold tomorrow following fear that Nigerians will take him to task on the FCT relocation plot, alleged criminal indictments, perjury, forgery and inconsistencies in age, name, ancestry and education qualification.

“Moreover, the handlers of the APC Presidential Candidate are not comfortable to put him before the cameras because of his constant embarrassing gaffes that question his fitness for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“If Asiwaju Tinubu cannot face Nigerians as a candidate, because of his many baggage, he surely does not deserve their votes on February 25, 2023.

“Our campaign urges Nigerians not to relent for a moment in their continued support for Atiku until they elect him into office.“

