By Efe Onodjae

Young Professionals for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 otherwise known as YP4T, weekend, carried out free medical consultations involving blood pressure level checks and eyeglasses for residents of police barracks in Lagos state.

Organizers of the project said the YP4T comprises men born and brought up in Police Highway barracks, Ikeja, Lagos, and in a bid to return to society, they decided to carry out a medical outreach for over 157 barracks in the state.

President of the group, John Ikeotuonye said the medical outreach was to support APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu’s ambition of 2023. “We are young professionals. It’s an NGO set up by most of us who are Lagosians and we live here in Lagos. We are from different works of life and we are trying to make an impact by assisting, at least, indigent people, widows, and the less privileged.

“What we do is that we go to different communities and put our resources together, empower them and make an impact. So, why we are supporting Tinubu for 2023? It is because we are youths. We are young and we are looking for an opportunity in government because we understand that Bolaji Ahmed Tinubu has a structure. He has empowered most youths in this county right from when he was Lagos state governor till now. He has built a structure that believes in young people.

“I keep saying that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a skill that identifies talents and put them into the right shoes. You can see the previous governors of Lagos state. You can see how many young intelligent people, technocrats. What is lacking in Nigeria it is not only corruption, we lack having the right people in key positions, and the man that we believe will build a team that will build Nigeria and empowers young people is Tinubu.”

He stated that there are no restrictions in the exercise adding: “We just identify the barracks with the police community and we have realized that the police community is one community that is seriously neglected. Our key drive is to impact and change so we have identified a community that is neglected.

There are 157 police barracks in Lagos and we intend to reach out to all of them, so it is not restricted.