By Dickson Omobola

January 1: Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji Aje Oguniso died at 93.

January 3: Former Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC, Bashir Tofa died in Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital at 74 years.

Former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala died in Ogbomosho at the age of 71.

February 1: EFCC filed 17 count charges against Rochas Okorocha over diversion of N2.9 billion from public coffers.

February 10: FG granted citizenship to 286 foreign nationals.

February 14: ASUU embarked on indefinite strike

February 16: Buhari wrote to NASS, requesting an additional N2.556 trillion to fund fuel subsidy.

February 23: All Progressives Congress, APC, opted for consensus and zoned presidency to South.

February 26: President Muhammadu Buhari signed Electoral Act 2022 into law.

February 27: INEC rescheduled the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections for February 25.

March 9: A Federal High Court sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, his Deputy, Dr. Erick Igwe and 16 lawmakers for detecting from the PDP to APC

March 10: APC ratified the zoning arrangement endorsed by President Buhari, and officially zoned the national chairmanship seat to North-Central geo-political zone.

March 18: EFCC arrested the past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano as Professor Charles Soludo was inaugurated as Anambra State governor.

March 20: Unknown gunmen bombed the house of the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Professor George Obiozor in Awo – Omamma.

March 24: Atiku officially declared for President, unveiled a 5-point agenda.

March 25: Peter Obi declared his intention to contest for president of Nigeria in 2023.

March 25: Professor Grace Alele-Williams, Nigeria’s first female vice chancellor died aged 89.

March 26: The APC held its National Convention.

March 28: Governor Nyesom Wike declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

March 28: A passenger train conveying over 970 passengers was attacked by suspected terrorists in Kaduna State, killing scores and kidnapping the rest.

April 8: President Buhari approved the railway surveillance contract.

April 10: Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidency.

April 11: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared intention for the 2023 presidency.

April 23: Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi died.

April 24: No fewer than 100 persons were reported roasted in a fire explosion that rocked an illegal refinery in a border community between Imo and River states.

April 26: Four-time Federal minister, Alabo Graham-Douglas was reported dead.

April 26: Nnamdi Kanu rejected the practice direction of the Federal High Court to be tried secretly.

May 5: Bola Tinubu endorsed Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term.

May 9: Maverick politician, Sen. Arthur Nzeribe died at 83.

May 11: The Senate amended the passed 2022 Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates participate in the process.

May 12: The National Executive Committee, NEC of the PDP threw its presidential ticket open.

May 20: Peter Obi resigned from the PDP.

May 25: EFCC arrested ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha over alleged N2.9bn fraud.

May 29: Atiku Abubakar emerged presidential candidate of the PDP

May 30: Peter Obi emerged as LP Presidential candidate as Professor Pat Utomi, others step down.

June 4: Chief of Staff of the defunct Republic of Biafra, General Alexander Madiebo died.

June 5: Gunmen killed no fewer than 50 worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

June 8: Bola Tinubu won the APC 2023 presidential ticket with 1,271 votes.

June 11: An Ondo State High Court sentenced three out of four suspected killers of the 58-year-old daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti to death by hanging.

June 17: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State emerged as running of PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

June 19: APC candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji emerged winner of Ekiti State governorship election.

June 24: Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were remanded in the UK Police custody for conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for alleged organ harvesting.

June 27: Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Muhammad stepped down.

July 5: A group of gunmen attacked Kuje prison near Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja, freeing no fewer than 600 of the nearly 900 inmates.

July 5: Bandits opened fire on President Buhari’s advance convoy deployed ahead of his trip to Daura, Katsina State for Sallah celebrations.

July 10: Bola Tinubu announced Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

July 13: Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, endorsed Peter Obi.

August 4: Nigeria’s former Inspector General of Police, Mustafa Balogun, died at the Reddington Hospital, Lekki, Lagos, after a brief illness.

August 10: Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, confirmed the arrest of masterminds of the terrorists’ attack on St. Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo.

August 18: Chief Duro Onabule, former spokesman to former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) died at 83.

September 21: INEC cleared Atiku, Obi, Tinubu and 15 others for the presidential poll.

September 26: National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, grounded activities at the Murtala Muhammad Airport, Ikeja, in protest over ASUU strike.

September 28: Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State took over as chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF.

September 29: Political parties and their presidential candidates signed a peace accord for the 2023 general elections.

October 1: Supporters of the LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, held simultaneous rallies across many states to drum up support for him as Nigeria marked 62 years of independence.

October 10: Atiku began his campaign flag-off in Uyo.

October 11: President Buhari conferred national honours on 447 individuals in Abuja.

October 14: Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja quashed the FG’s 15-count terrorism charge against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and ordered his release.

October 14: ASUU suspended its eight-month strike.

October 21: The Supreme Court affirmed the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori as candidate of the PDP in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

October 21: UNESCO pegged the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria at 20 million.

November 23: Nnamdi Kanu sued the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and demanded N20 billion over extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

November 29: The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sentenced the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to three months in prison for disobeying court order.

November 27: Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP was sworn in as governor of Osun State.

November 29: Former Minister of Steel Development in the Second Republic, Wantaregh Paul Unongo died.

December 7: The Central Bank of Nigeria limit cash withdrawals to N100,000 weekly for individuals.

December 22: CBN raised its weekly cash withdrawal limits set for individuals and corporate organisations to N500,000 and N5 million for corporate organisations

December 28: National Assembly pass N819.5 billion 2022 supplementary budget; N21.8 trillion 2023 budget.