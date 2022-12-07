Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

By Biodun Busari

Time magazine on Wednesday announced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the “Person of the Year” for 2022.

Zelensky emerged as the honouree after being shortlisted as one of 10 individuals or groups earlier this week.

The former actor has stood his ground fighting off the invasion of Russian forces into the country which began on February 24 posing him as a courageous leader defending his country and people.

He has overseen a series of victories in the war that has technically stopped Russia from progressing and empowering Ukraine to retake captured territory.

During this time, he addressed Ukrainians many times to encourage them, thus displaying character and confidence

Time Editor-in-Chief, Edward Felsenthal said Zelensky’s emergence was “the most clear-cut in memory.”

“His information offensive shifted the geopolitical weather system, setting off a wave of action that swept the globe.

“Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelensky galvanised the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades,” Felsenthal said.

Elon Musk was the honouree last year as a Tesla and SpaceX boss, and made major headlines since then, which included his recent purchase of Twitter.

Zelensky met with Time for an interview, discussing his experience leading the war against Ukraine.

“I’ve raised the example of Charlie Chaplin, how he used the weapon of information during the Second World War to fight against fascism,” Zelensky said during the interview.

“You see, there were these artists who helped society, because they had a lot of admirers, and their influence was often stronger than artillery.”

“I have not finished this great, important action for our country,” he said. “Not yet.”