By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three passengers have been killed and 12 others injured in an auto crash, at Shasha Market, along the Akure-Owo highway, on Sunday.

The crash reportedly occurred at about 5:50 am.

Eye witness account said that crash involved an Ash colour Toyota Sienna bus, marked, LND778YG and another Ash colour hummer bus, with registration number, KTN 298 YJ

The crash was said to have been as a result of wrongful overtaking, over speeding.

Sources said three passengers inside the Toyota Sienna including the driver died.

The eyewitness said that ” the driver of the Toyota Sienna attempted to overtake a trailer on the single lane highway when he collided with the Hummer bus coming from Lagos State.

Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Ezekiel SonAllah, said three persons died in the crash while 12 were injured.

SonAllah said that the injured victims have been taken to General Hospital, Akure for treatment while dead bodies were deposited at the same hospital Mortuary.

He called on the general public to avoid travelling in the night because of the hazard associated with night travelling.

According to him” Drivers are strongly called to avoid speeding above the specified speed limit. All vehicle owners more especially commercial drivers must install a speed limit device.

SonAllah said that ” Passengers have a responsibility to report any driver that does not obey traffic rules and regulations while plying on the road.