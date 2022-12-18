.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Owerri Magistrate court 16 of Imo state, has issued a warrant of arrest to one Wisdom Nwachukwu, from Obollo in Isiala Mbano council area of Imo state, for failing to appear before the court to answer charges made against him (Nwachukwu) which bordered on the alleged threat to the life a traditional ruler, HRH Jude Onyeagbaro, of Umuneke-Nna, Ugiri, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area in Imo.

The warrant of arrest was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Owerri, with a charge No OW/637/c/2022 between the Commissioner of police and the said Nwachukwu.

The warrant of arrest was made on the 28th day of October 2022 against the said Nwachukwu, by this order, the said Nwachukwu was to appear in court on the 23rd of November 2022 which he allegedly continues to disobey.

“And that Nwachukwu did show an act of intentional disrespect to this honourable court by failing to appear before the court to answer a charge made against you in the mentioned charge.”

On how it started, it should be recalled the said Nwachukwu was dragged to the court in October 2022, by the Imo state police commissioner, among the 5-count charge between the Commissioner of Police (complainant) Vs Wisdom Nwachukwu, Male, 53-year-old, (Defendant) stated: “That you, Wisdom Nwachukwu, male, and others now at large, on the 16th day of November 2021 at Obollo, within the administrative jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit a misdemeanour to wit malicious damage and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 517 of the Criminal code, Cap. C38, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 as applicable in Imo state.

“That you, wisdom Nwachukwu and others now large, on the same date and place in the aforesaid magistrate district, with intent to intimidate or annoy one HRH Jude Onyeagbaro “male” threatened to kill him and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 86(1) of the criminal code cap. “C38”, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 as applicable in Imo state.

“That you, Wisdom Nwachukwu ” male” and others now at large, on the same date and place in the aforesaid magisterial district, did willfully and unlawfully damage and destroyed zinc gate and block fence valued one hundred thousand nairas (N100,000.00) of one HRH Eze Jude Onyeagbaro “male” and thereby committed an offence punishable under.”