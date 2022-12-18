By Ayo Onikoyi

Delectable Heidi Korth, The Nigerian-German wife of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s son, Sina Adeleke popularly known as Sina Rambo has sounded a note of warning to aspiring suitors not to court or woo her simply because she has announced separation from her husband.

“ Please this is not the time to try to toast me. Kindly respect my situation right now” she said on her Instagram page which she has since deleted, suggesting a reconciliation by family and friends may be in the offing.

The divorce saga is coming barely two weeks after the singer, Sina Rambo and the ambattled wife, were looking like a couple right out of a romantic movie at the Governor Adeleke’s inauguration as the governor of Osun State. Little did we know fire was smouldering under the perfect picture couple facade. Until the embattled wife blew the cover off the lid of their marriage by declaring she wanted a divorce, citing domestic violence and unbridled infidelity.

It was a badly timed drama for the Adelekes who the girl dragged with no regard on social media. While it was said that efforts were made to pacify her and bring the marriage back on tracks, she appeared unpacifiable as she went harder with her knocks

“Peace of mind over everything. My family and friends are solidly behind me. Someone who tried to get down with the househelp. I don’t want him back. Dirty man. I’m beyond disgusted and I’m never going back/ My family is behind me and I will be fine. Continue being a pothead with no sense at 34,” she fired in several posts on her page.

Interestingly, While she has deleted all the posts and all traces of her relationship with Sina on her Instagram page, Sina appears totally oblivious of the development as he keeps intact all their memories on his own Instagram page.