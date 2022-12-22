…we must work for PDP to win all elections- Uduaghan

…I’ll achieve more for Deltans-Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, expressed optimism that the party would win the 2023 general elections, saying there would be no room for All Progressives Congress, APC,

to govern Nigeria again.

He said the APC was ashamed of it’s performance in the last seven and half years and had resorted to lies and propaganda.

Speaking during the of the party’s governorship Local Government campaign flag off at Patani, Patani Local Government Area, Okowa said the PDP was out to repair the destructions and damages inflicted on Nigerians by the APC led Federal Government.

Saying that the APC had nothing to offer Nigerians other than poverty, hunger and insecurity across the country, Okowa who also addressed a mommoth crowd when the campaign train moved to Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, stressed the need for Nigerians to reject the APC and return the PDP to power in the 2023 polls to enable it rescue and rebuild the country.

He said: “As a party we have done well for our state and country but its unfortunate that the APC came in 2015 and destroyed all the achievements we recorded.

“Because they are ashamed of their performance in the last seven and half years, they have resorted to lies and propaganda. They have nothing more to offer than inflicting poverty, hunger, insecurity and a collapsed economy on Nigerians.

“I have been going round the country and I can assure you that PDP will win the 2023 Presidential election. Atiku and I will repair the damages caused by the APC, everything PDP did before they crashed and they still have the effrontery to campaign.”

Urging the people to vote for the Governorship candidate of the party in the State, Rt. Hon Sherrif Oborevwori to ensure continuity in the development of the state, Okowa said; “I have worked very hard for this state and many more work still need to be done. So what remains to be done Sheriff Oborevwori will continue from where we will stop.”

Also speaking, immediate past

governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, noted that; “for the first time we have somebody from our dear state nominated as Vice-Presidential candidate” advising the people to vote for all candidates of the party at the polls.

“So we must work hard to ensure that the PDP wins the Presidential election because if PDP wins, Okowa will take some people with him to Abuja and many of our federal roads will be attended to.”

Governorship candidate of the party, Rt. Sheriff Oborevwori, said; “I have learnt a lot from Governor Okowa and I am very happy that through your votes and by the grace of God, he will become our next Vice President. Okowa has achieved a lot in the last seven and half years, but I will achieve more for Deltans if you elect me.”

On his part, the state Chairman of the Party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said “Nigerians are tired of the APC led Federal Government. This is a train to rescue and restore Nigeria to the old days”.

Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, called on the people to collect their Permanent Voter Card, PVCs to enable them vote for all candidates of the party.

Highpoint of the rally was the presentation of flags to candidates of the party and reception of Peoples Redemption Party, PRP candidate for Patani Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Mr Tarelayefa Orogun, who said that he decided to forego his mandate to support PDP.