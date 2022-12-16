By Willie Samson

RENOWNED auto-customisation company, Twincustom Nigeria Ltd. has taken the Nigeria automotive industry by storm as it returns with what it knows how to do best: car customization.

Mr. James Oruwariye, Managing Director and CEO of the company Twincustom Nigeria Ltd., unveiled a range of customised bespoke car models in Lagos to a gathering of auto freaks.

Restyled by hand by the indigenous customiser and auto shop to suit the high automotive tastes of the targeted users, the sporty-looking luxury SUVs, were presented to the invited guests as Vintage Modern Bespoke Vehicles” (VMBV) at the event. Christened CX 5, CX 6 and CX 7, the cars were customised and richly equipped with an impressive range of modern luxury convenience features by the Ibadan-based Twincustom.

Addressing the special guests at the launch, the managing director said the CX series took his company six years of hard work to finish, stressing that most of the top quality materials were sourced locally.

Oruwariye, however, explained that the first three years out of the six was dedicated to research and development, while the other three were used to work on the cars. The event, which was witnessed by some high profile car enthusiasts, including a real estate investor, Dennis Nwokedi; Dr. Bayo Kuku of EKO Hospital; and Honorary Australian Council member, Alan Davies, drew attention to the vast local input in the cars and the ingenuity of Oruwariye and the Twincustom technical team.

The unveiling process was kicked off when the representative of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Temitope Akintunde, lifted the cover off the theme of the event, which was inscribed on a board: Boosting Local Content in the Nigerian Automobile Industry.

Oruwariye, whose Twincustom has been in the business of making head-turning versions out of luxury cars since 1986, disclosed that unlike many years ago when his company accepted customisation jobs from customers who came with cars of various brands, the focus now is on customising original Volvo XC90 models (between 2004 and 2013), which Twincustom imports directly from the USA.