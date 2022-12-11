The Nigerian Film Industry (Nollywood) is globally recognized as the second-largest film producer in the world. The industry is a significant part of the Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation sectors.

It is one of the priority sectors identified in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Nonetheless, existing challenges will have to be addressed to take Nollywood to the next phase.

This is where NFW Group Plc; a venture capital investment company comes in. Since announcing its involvement in the movie ‘Ije Awele’, the media and industry pundits have described it as a veritable step towards helping the industry promote positive social transformation and build relationships between cultures and national development.

With aim of providing some sort of financing to startup companies and small businesses that are believed to have long-term growth potential, NFW Group Plc has over time created a unique tailored approach to solving problems while empowering the client and giving them maximum support throughout the process.

Given the group’s excellence, integrity, innovation, flexibility, and reliability, together with the focus of ‘Ije Awele’ in providing deep knowledge and actionable insights on issues of sexual abuse within the homes, NFW Group Plc’s in-roads into Nollywood with Ije Awele will help improve the dynamism of the Nigerian Film Industry.