Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah arrived the Nigerian political consciousness rather robustly by working diligently to enthrone President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and becoming the nation’s aviation minister in the same administration.



Political watchers had been curious to know the credentials and trajectory that had hauled this amazon to the centre stage of the murky firmament of the Nigerian politics.

But no sooner she took office than Princess Oduah went to work, put her feet on the ground to begin to unfurl her executive mandates.



For records, a height of her many impacts has remained the dramatic opening up of the Igbo land airspace hitherto locked down since after the civil war back in 1970 by the obvious hegemonic interests despite the Igbo livelihoods verging precariously on trading and traveling overseas to import merchandise.



In that act many didn’t recognize that Princess Stella Oduah courageously moved against the systemic political interests, risking her personal safety and wellbeing to deliver the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu not just in rehabilitation but also by upgrading it to international status to offer the Igbo traveling public the ease of flying.



She courageously delivered on that mandate for which the Igbo have remained eternally grateful to this former aviation minister.

Then after her glorious and immortal stints at the aviation ministry Stella Oduah quested for a senate seat to represent Anambra North district in 2015.



She succeeded in that contest, and which mandate was renewed in 2019 by Anambra North after unmistakable positive evaluations by the constituents.

Having been prevailed upon to run for the third time by the constituents given her track records of positive impacts and glorious achievements Senator Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah, Omueze Power, is asking for the support and prayers of the good people of Anambra North to return to the Senate in 2023.



Recall that Senators David Mark, Ike Ekweremadu, Remi Tinubu, and many others who have been in the Senate have been appropriately rewarded for their benevolent representation for their individual districts.



Like her time in the aviation ministry Senator Stella Oduah has shown a similar character in the Senate.

It’s not only natural it’s inevitable to recognize that Senator Oduah’s legislative legacies have been a true source of pride and honour as well as her constituency attention has revealed a remarkable cause dedicated to hope and compassion.

Hope and compassion in the area of creating livelihoods for the teeming youths of Anambra North by way of skills acquisition and scholarship programs in successful efforts to defeat despair and lift burdens.



Those of us who bothered to interrogate her legacies have come see her in light of scientific facts and figures which are displayed below:

By endorsing Senator Stella Oduah for a further tenure in 2023 we are collectively creating high hope for the future, building a revolutionary compassion for our constituency, and inspiring motherly charity for the less privileged in our inner communities in Anambra North zone.

A product of good Christian parentage and upbringing, she fears God absolutely complemented by her deep, palpable respects for human beings. We feel just lucky to have Senator Stella Oduah as our own.

She’s done it before, she can do it again.

Wendell Odutche. Publicity Directorate, Senator Stella Oduah Campaign Organization