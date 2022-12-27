There are special people in Lagos that make Lagos a very productive state everyday. This category of people are heads of some of either the biggest corporations or the very small spaces churning out value on a daily basis in Lagos.

The title of the Chief Executive Officer is not just about the seat, but it is about productivity, competence, capacity, integrity, leadership, results and value.

These are the views of Amb. Ayo George, the Head Jury of the awards, when speaking with journalists recently in Lagos.

George said “I have always been a lover of Lagos, and Lagos as we know it has been the commercial nerve centre of Africa. It is the entertainment capital of the black race, so Lagos is a very big deal. For us to now have CEOs that ensure that Lagos works daily, deserve very massive accolades and appreciation. These are the MVPs of Lagos, true Lagos Bosses. The platform seeks to reward and appreciate 25 CEOs each year. This is just to say thank you for making Lagos their homes and for continually putting Lagos on the world map. We see their efforts and contributions and we do not take these for granted”.

He said further, “we are awarding CEOs from various sectors of the economy with their businesses domiciled or with their headquarters in Lagos. From automobile to aviation, tech, interior design, prints, banking, real estate, health, entertainment, pharmacy, telecoms and many more. There’ll also be a magazine published titled “the Lagos Boss”, we also have a documentary that will premiere in February also titled “the Lagos Boss” and a CEOs conference to wrap it up for these top bosses. The list of winners will be out shortly and I am sure Lagos will love this”, he concluded.

The awards is being produced by the Ayo George Events, the producers of Eko Music Festival, Lagos Birthdays, Enterprising Women Awards Africa, Ile Ife Fiesta and lots more.