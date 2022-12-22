.

By Clifford Ndujihe, Levinus Nwabughiogu, John Alechenu & Ezra Ukanwa

FORMER Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations, CNCSOS, have tasked the Federal Government on a thorough investigation of alleged plots to frame-up Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as terrorism financier by the Department of State Service, DSS.

Saraki in a statement, advised the security agencies in the country to be wary and avoid being manipulated by politicians ahead of the 2023 polls.

DSS risks Egmont Group’s sanctions

Also, the Centre for Financial Surveillance and Illicit Transaction Tracking Group (CSITT) has raised alarm of a looming consequences of sanctions from Egmont Group owing to the DSS unprovoked attack on the apex bank Governor.

The CSITT, in a statement by the Director, John Dimu said “Egmont Group, a 164 countries membership forum that provides financial units with a platform to securely exchange expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing among others, would have suspended Nigeria if DSS had arrested Emefiele.”

Dimu said Nigeria risk being blacklisted by global financial bodies due DSS allegations, adding that the suspension of Nigeria from the group, if it happens will be embarrassing given that the country has been suspended in 2017 over lack of a legal framework and autonomy.

“The allegation that the SSS embarked on this plot to remove the CBN Governor for political and pecuniary reasons, is not only a huge shame but against the ethics of the Egmont group, which Nigeria is a member of. Recall that the group had suspended NFIU, an arm of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, after its plenary in Macao, China, on July 2, 2017. The group suspended Nigeria as a result of its lack of a legal framework and autonomy. It’s quite shocking that DSS could be found being part of this illegal move.We advise DSS to focus on its mandate rather than becoming lapdogs for politicians.”

The CNPP, CSOs at a joint press conference, in Abuja, by Chief Willy Ezugwu (CNPP secretary general and national convener), and Alhaji Ali Abacha (CNCSOs national secretary), said a thorough investigation of the matter would reassure the international community that the rule of law prevails in the country.

This came as CSOs under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Group and Youth Coalition, CCSGYG, led by Bassey Williams (President) and Abubakar Ibrahim (Secretary), yesterday, protested in Abuja, and warned the DSS against trump up charges against Emefiele, insisting that he is not a terrorist.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to admit CBN Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability, Mrs. Aisha Ahmed, in place of Emefiele to brief the lawmakers on the recent monetary policies of the apex bank especially the cash withdrawal limit of N100,000 weekly for individuals.

CNPP, CNCSOs speak

Briefing newsmen, Ezugwu and Abacha, urged “President Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to immediately put in motion the processes of thoroughly investigating the circumstances “surrounding this national and international embarrassment.”

Recall that human rights lawyers and civil rights groups under the aegis of the Coalition of National Interest Defenders had raised the alarm that the DSS, was plotting to frame the CBN Governor, saying that they have concrete evidence to support their claims against the DSS.

Continuing, Ezugwu and Abacha, said: “The gravity of what Nigeria was confronted with came to the front burner when members of the group revealed that the DSS had even gone to the extent of approaching the court to obtain a warrant to arrest Godwin Emefiele without the consent or knowledge of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“We have all hailed the cashless policy of the CBN such that even the corrupt politicians, who are opposing the cash withdrawal limits acknowledge that it is the way to go but that the timing was wrong. They also sought to get waivers for election spending. Why are they looking for waivers? They want to use our stolen commonwealth to buy our votes.

“In view of the current revelation, we are afraid that the DSS is derailing from its statutory role to becoming a tool in the hands of desperate politicians. This is dangerous for the country and must be discouraged at any cost.

“Those who want to receive and spend money without any traces are those who have been kicking against the cashless policy of the CBN.

“If you have legitimate money, why are you afraid to wire the money through bank transfers? Why are you afraid of cash withdrawal limits? There is no limit to the amount you can transfer through the bank but because they are having our stolen money, they don’t want to make traceable transactions and that is the sin of Godwin Emefiele.

“That’s why they want him out of the way before the election, so that someone who can do their biddings is appointed to reverse the cashless policy implementation.

“We must note that President Buhari has shown maximum support for the economic stability and reform efforts of the CBN Governor and that was probably why they wanted to remove him from office without the consent of Mr. President.

“We hail the Nigerian judiciary for refusing to be used for the planned hatchet job. It is unfortunate but it happened. According to reports, the affidavit filed by the DSS in support of its application claimed that preliminary investigation had revealed various acts of terrorism financing and fraudulent activities perpetrated by Godwin Emefiele and his involvement in economic crimes of national security dimension but there was no evidence.

“And, in view of a reasonable suspicion that some politicians may have influenced the DSS in the planned arrest of Emefiele, we join well-meaning Nigerians and groups to the call on President Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to immediately put in motion the processes of suspending and thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding this national and international embarrassment.”

Speaking in like manner, the CCSGYG, during a protest in Abuja, warned the DSS against harming Emefiele, alleging that certain politicians were behind the travails of the CBN governor because the recent CBN reforms would expose their corrupt escapades.

Equally, they expressed displeasure over politicians’ manipulation of a noble organisation such as the DSS to trump up alleged unfounded charges against Emefiele who, they claimed, has done well to keep the economy afloat by revamping various sectors of the economy.

Friends of Nigerian democracy should defend rule of law – Lord Hannan

Speaking on the alleged moves against Emefiele, Lord Hannan, the Baron of Kingsclere, who is a member of the Board of Trade and Conservative peer, and who raised a question in the House of Lords, on Wednesday, said: “The rule of law, due process and the independence of public officials: these values matter. They bind us together as Commonwealth nations.

“I am not Nigerian. It is not for me to say whether it was time for a redesign of naira notes, or whether such a change will make elections cleaner. But I do feel that friends of Nigeria, and friends of Nigerian democracy, should defend the rule of law there.

“At a time when democracy is in retreat globally, we all have a stake in Nigeria’s success. The country is Africa’s greatest economy, Africa’s greatest population and Africa’s greatest hope.

“That is why I have raised the issue of the attempt to detain the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in Parliament. And that is why I hope that democrats on all sides will join Nigeria in supporting the independence of its institutions in the run-up to the 2023 election – including, of course, the central bank.”

Let nobody politicise security, DSS operations — Saraki

Saraki, in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja, said what led to the DSS action against Emefiel needs further clarification, so as not to create misunderstanding and wrong perception about the motive.

Urging security agencies to distance themselves from the plot, he said: “As somebody who had been wrongly accused of involvement in the Offa robbery by political opportunists and manipulators before their evil plots now begin to unravel in the court of law, I feel that a similar intrigue is being weaved by those who are bent on sabotaging the 2023 elections as the obvious outcome is not going their way.

“In this court case in which the CBN governor is being accused of terrorism through a suit which the Federal High Court has now described as frivolous and without concrete evidence, my position is not to support Emefiele but to support democracy which is being targeted by the plotters.

“With all the due respect that I have for the DSS, as a very professional security agency, I still found it very difficult to understand what led to the charges, why concrete evidence that will enable the court to take a good decision was not provided and why the Department gave room for suspicion and speculations as the case file has gapping holes as noted by the Judge John Tsoho.

Reps admit CBN dep gov for briefing over cash limit

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives admitted, Mrs. Aisha Ahmed in place of the CBN governor, to brief the lawmakers on the recent monetary policies of the apex bank, especially the cash withdrawal limit.

Emefiele had on Tuesday told the House which summoned him last week that he was outside the country on official engagements.

The communication necessitated a re-invitation of the governor for appearance before the House either in person or by proxy, on Thursday.

However, at yesterday’s plenary, Emefiele wrote the House that he was still abroad, adding that he was attending to some health challenges and would therefore delegate Mrs. Ahmed to lead a committee of governors to the briefing.

After reading the letter, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila pleaded with his colleagues to allow Emefiele’s representative to brief the House tomorrow.

But the House became divided with some agreeing to Gbajabiamila’s position and others suggesting the representative should brief the House Committee on Banking and Currency instead of the whole House.

Ruling on the matter, Gbajabiamila said that the representative would brief the House at 10am on Thursday.

“I don’t think there is any question to ask. So, we will expect the team, the committee of governors led by Mrs Aisha Ahmed, deputy governor, Financial System Stability tomorrow at 10 am to brief the House on the new cash policy as prescribed by the CBN act,” Gbajabiamila said.