***Hausa community’s leaders wade in

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Tension rose in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital on Tuesday following the alleged murder of a tricycle operator by a Hausa truck driver at the popular Itam International market after a heated argument over obstruction of the major access road leading into the market.

Sources said trouble started when the truck driver trying to negotiate space to park for easy off-loading of the rice meant for the Yuletide season, was obstructed by a tricycle operator and tables used by traders to display their wares, forcing a traffic snarl.

Angered by the stubborn resolve not to clear the road, the Hausa truck driver was said to have emerged from his loaded truck with a matchet with which he dealt a cut to the head of the deceased, who later died of exhaustion due to excess blood loss before getting to the hospital.

An eye witness, one Akan Bassey while recalling the incident said that the incident happened at about 7:00pm on Sunday evening and lasted for about an hour before Police operatives arrived to restore normalcy.

“The truck driver was angry because of the refusal by the tricycle operator and business owners to clear their wares on the road for the truck to be properly parked for the rice to be off-loaded. When he alighted from the truck to try and clear the road, he met stiff resistance, and he then brought out his matchet and in the process, cut the tricycle man on the head.”

It was learnt that hoodlums capitalized on the tense situation to loot the rice and destroyed the truck, and many were injured in the melee, while the whereabouts of the driver remain unknown at the time.

Meanwhile the market has been shut and taken over by operatives drafted from the nearby Itam Divisional Police station, even as the firefighters from the state Fire Service were said to have moved in swiftly and put off the inferno, thus saving the truck from being completely burnt.

However, worried by the anticipated reprisal, Alhaji Alhassan Sadauki, leader of the Hausa/Fulani community, has sued for peace and appealed to the law enforcement agencies to be pro-active and diligent in containing the crisis from snowballing into a full-scale ethnic war.

“We are appealing for calm while urging security operatives to be diligent in their investigations.” Said Sadauki, who led a delegation of the Hausa/ Fulani community leaders to a truce meeting with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Itam, at the time of filling this report.

It was learnt the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, and the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, were in the weekly security meeting as neither could pick calls nor respond to text messages to their phones over the incident.