Infinix Nigeria has won the Best Customer Centric Phone Brand and Most Exceptional Mobile Phone Brand of the year at the Nigeria Technology Awards, NITA, 2022.

It is safe to say, premium smartphone brand, Infinix is the leading smartphone brand in Nigeria. This is because at the just concluded 8th edition of the Nigeria Technology Awards, (NITA), 2022, they were awarded as the Best Customer Centric Phone Brand and Most Exceptional Mobile Phone Brand of the year.

The award ceremony which was held on Sunday, 11th December at Admiralty Conference Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos had various dignitaries from the tech industry.

Speaking at the presentation of the awards, Kevin Olumese, Marketing Communications and Public Relations Manager, Infinix Nigeria, expressed delight and promised that the company would not stop innovating to meet consumer demand.

“When it was founded in 2013, the aim of Infinix mobile was to make the lives of its users more pleasurable and convenient with smart devices that have the technology and innovative design, high-grade cameras, fast charge technology, powerful processors and long-lasting batteries which solve the major pain points of its users.

“Infinix doesn’t just make products that make their customers’ lives easier, they also want to transform their customers’ lives in many ways as most of its activities involve empowering their consumers to live their future today. The tech giant seizes the slightest opportunity to put smiles on the faces of brand faithfuls with one promo, jackpot, or campaign of some sort.” He said

Over the years, fans have benefited immensely from Infinix, the tech company has come up with a couple of initiatives where brand faithfuls are rewarded. Some of them are:

Through their “Make A Wish” Promo in January 2022, Infinix put smiles on the faces of fans by encouraging them to make a wishlist worth 1 million naira and the beautiful part of this is that this initiative was not limited to one region of the country alone. They made sure fans from different parts of the country got to take part in this promo. Winners emerged from Abuja, Kaduna, Enugu, Oyo and Lagos state regions. Uwa Yero from Kaduna, Cheta from Onitsha, Abba from Kano, among others were a few of the lucky winners that emerged from the Infinix ‘make a wish’ promo. The Abuja winner used his 1 million naira for roofing sheets to complete his house. The Lagos and Enugu winners furnished their apartments with winnings from Infinix 1 million ‘make a wish’ promo.

Infinix also had a concert in July 2022, tagged “the Infinix VIP concert” where fans had the chance to party and hang out with Davido, Skiibii, Poco Lee, Arya Starr, and Zinoleesky without paying a dime. Five lucky fans also got to experience Dubai the VIP way in an all-expense paid trip by the smartphone brand.

Brand faithfuls in October 2022 were rewarded with N300,000 worth of Pocket Money Allowance in the Infinix End of Summer Promo.

Just recently, Infinix through its “Explore Qatar with Zero 20 sales promo” sponsored a customer, Azeez Abiola, to an all-expense paid trip to Qatar to watch the semi-final matches of the 2022 World Cup tournament LIVE. The runners-up were taken to a holiday resort in Lagos.