…activists demand justice

By Bose Adelaja

Tears flowed freely in Atan Cemetery in Lagos State, on Friday, as the body of Ayanwola Oluwabamise, the slain 21 years old fashion designer, who was found dead after boarding Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), was finally laid to rest.

On the roll call of mourners were human rights activists, family, friends, church members and neighbours who lined up to pay their last respect and give their freewill messages before the body was interred at about 11.20am.

Christian wake/service of songs was held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Deeper Life Bible Church, Fatolu bus-stop, Ipaja, Lagos at 5pm followed by a candle light procession.

In his condolence message to the Ayanwola’s, Pastor Opadeji Olugbemiga of Deeper Life Bible Church, admonished them to put their trust in God in this time of adversity.

While condoling with the bereaved family, Lagos State Chairman, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Comrade Kehinde Adeoye called on Lagos State Government to ensure justice.

House of Rep Candidate, Young Progressive Party, Mushin Federal Constituency: Hon. Folarin Opeyemi who also graced the ocassion called on Lagos residents yo be security conscious.

The 22nd post humous birthday of the late fashion designer was held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Oko-Oba, Agege area of Lagos.

Her death had generated protests from various quarters with a call to the state government to prosecute her killers.

Recall that Bamise went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Chevron, Lekki enroute Oshodi at about 7pm.

Sadly, her decomposing body was found by the roadside on Ebute-Ero/Carter Bridge, Lagos Island on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The body has since been lying in the mortuary until it was interred on Friday.

Vanguard had reported that the deceased was to visit her elder brother whose wife was about to put to bed when she met her untimely death.

The bus driver Andrew Nice Ominikoron has been arrested and he is facing five – count charge before a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

She left behind aged parents, Pa Joseph and Mrs Comfort Ayanwola.