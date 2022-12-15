A fully loaded petrol tanker on Thursday lost control and rammed into a block of shops and thereafter burst into flames in the Apata area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened at Apata Junction opposite Oando Filling Station, destroying many houses and shops.

NAN reports that the fire, which started around 6.15 p.m led to traffic gridlock on the major Ibadan-Abeokuta Highway.

A witness, who pleaded anonymity, said the tanker was coming from NNPC area before it lost control and rammed into the shops opposite the filling station.

The numbers of shops and residential buildings affected by the fire were yet to be ascertained.

However, it could not be immediately confirmed if there were casualties as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the men of the state Fire Service were already at the scene battling to put out the fire.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Olawale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to NAN.

Osifeso said the command had deployed enough security officers to the scene to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

He said that update would be provided about the incident.(NAN)