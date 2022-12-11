By Ayo Onikoyi

Kunda Kids, a highly acclaimed children’s publishing and media company has launched its twelfth book titled; Sarai’s Culture Day. The author, Tania Omotayo, at the event last Sunday in Victoria Island, said the book was written with the intent to inspire the next generation to embrace the diverse and positive aspects of their cultures and heritage.

According to the author, Sarai’s Culture Day is a book written to teach children their cultural heritage, with a different approach. It is a practical demonstration of how to catch them young in a cultural awareness and integration sense. Due to technology and the internet, information sharing and it’s natural effects on indegenous cultures cannot be overemphasized. This naturally leads to a vacuum in the mind of the child who had not been taught the positives of their own cultures.

“I always want and encourage young people to know that they are unique and perfect in their own ways. Same goes for cultures. We are all important in the grand scheme of things, irrespective of race, religion, and culture. This is why we must always uphold and promote our cultures as Africans”, she said.

The author, Tania Omotayo is a writer, model, fashion designer and an entrepreneur. The book was illustrated by Chike Obasi. It aims to reconnect young Africans in the diaspora to their cultural roots. It also encourages schools across Europe and Africa to have their own Culture Day.