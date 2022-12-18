.

By Gift Ngelale

The administration of President Mohammadu Buhari has made tangible impacts in the Niger Delta region.

Aside adopting policies and projects initiated by his predecessors, which he believed would consolidate and fast track development of the region, he has undertaken fresh projects with significant benefits for the people.

For instance, he has empowered the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to intervene in many sectors of development in the region. According to reports of the 20th edition of the Buhari administration scorecard series in Abuja recently, more than 1, 874km of roads have been completed so far. The Ministry of Niger Delta undertaking 393km of the roads while the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) accounted for more than 1,481km of them. The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, further revealed that in addition to roads, water and electricity projects were also delivered across the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

The Minister said during the period the Ministry and the NDDC also delivered 288 transformers, 11,411 solar-powered street lamp posts, 44 school projects, 17 agro-processing plants, 21 social centres, and 15 market stalls to the region. Other highlights in the Minister’s briefing included the completion of the head office building of the NDDC in Port Harcourt, and the construction of a multi-skills acquisition centre with 500-student boarding capacity in each of the nine states of the Niger Delta region. The skills acquisition centre in Bayelsa State was completed and handed over to the Federal University of Otuoke, he said, adding that two other centres completed in Ondo and Imo are awaiting presidential approval for handover to tertiary institutions in those states.

Invariably, the total tally of hard infrastructure projects in various sectors delivered by the Bihari adminstration to the Niger Delta region during the reporting period stands at 2, 786, made up of 580 delivered by the Ministry and 2, 206 by the NDDC. In terms of social programmes, the Minister said 6, 293 women and youths were trained and empowered with cash and equipment worth N5.5 billion. Each of the trainees received cash support ranging from N300,000 to N500,000 and starter-packs. Materials delivered to the trainees included tractors, tricycles, sewing, grinding and hair-dressing machines.

Every federal administration in Nigeria, since the return to democracy, has made strategic policies seeking to ensure equitable distribution of wealth to the all the regions as a way of addressing agitations borne out of perception of marginalization and, at the same time, foster unity and cohesion among the federating units. One of such policies has been the sustained effort to compensate the Niger Delta Region – the primary source of national wealth, for its enormous contribution to the nation’s economy, while bearing the devastating effects of crude oil exploration and exploitation alone.

Accordingly, federal government had made special funds available, one of such is the 13% oil derivation fund that became a subject of controversy and litigation. Subsequently, it is the Buhari administration that saw merit in the case against federal government and approved the periodic release of these funds, totalling N1.6 trillion held since 1999, meant for the development of the oil producing states. He did so without grand posturing or fanfare as such nobody knew except governors of benefitting oil producing states. It took an unexpected acknowledgement by Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State to let the whole world know. This exposition attests to dedication of the president towards repositioning the region for growth and development.

As it is, the focus of Mr. President through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs included maintenance of peace and security, coordination of development initiatives based on the harmonization of the various development plans into one holistic roadmap, and the repositioning of the NDDC for effective service delivery. The Minister stated that the forensic audit ordered by government into the activities of the Commission and the subsequent publication in the media of both completed and cancelled projects under the Commission were part of the repositioning process for transparency and accountability.

As such, government has directed, based on the recommendations of the forensic auditors, that contracts for 4000 projects should be terminated for non-performance. Of this number, the Minister said, details of 1,250 have been published in the media, adding that more would be published. Another move aimed at deepening transparency and accountability within the Commission is the publication of annual reports and a statistical digest on its operations, which would further strengthen good governance. All these add up to the legacy Mr. President will pass on to the incoming administration.