Ortom (L) and Tambuwal

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not a war of attrition but political disagreement that would be resolved soon.

The Governor who is the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, spoke Sunday when he visited his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.

He explained that his visit was prompted by the crisis in the party. He noted the leading role Governor Ortom plays in the PDP saying “we have had time to converse and engage on what is happening in our party. Governor Ortom is a leader in this party when you look at his political tragectory, history and where he is today.

“He holds a very important position in the affairs of our party. I have said this before and about three months ago, that internal party wranglings are normal and what we have been having is not a war of attrition but political disagreement.

“We even in our families have reasons to disagree, agree and some other times when you have such disagreement and you come back together, you bond more stronger and wax stronger.

“So, it’s work in progress. We have met several times, but we are working to bring everybody together to work for this party. That is the mission of my being here in Makurdi.

“Governor Ortom is a principal person on the issues we are handling and we have had a very strong conversation with him and of course, I will engage with the rest of our colleagues and our leaders to see how best we can come back together as one family and work towards making sure that the PDP come out stronger and win the election of 2023.”

Earlier, Governor Ortom who noted that the meeting was at the instance of the Sokoto State Governor said “we have discussed quite a number of issues including the division in the PDP; the G-5 which I am a member. He is here principally to see how we can team up and work together as a party.

“I have told him he is welcomed, we are together, we are members of the PDP. But I have said that the leaderdhip of this party has failed to take advantage of the challenges of the party and make it stronger.

“Right from when we held our convention, instead of the leadership deploying its internal dispute resolution mechanism to look at the grievances that arose as a result of the primaries no matter how stupid they were, they failed to do this.

“Rather it is arrogance and non challant attitude; and nobody has cared to reach out to us even when we voiced out that things were not going on well.

“So for me I commend him for taking this step to visit me. And we have discussed on my opinion on how I think this matter can be resolved. And I believe that as a leader and DG of the campaign he would do the needful because I am not alone. Talking to me alone will not solve the problem but reaching out to the others. I believe he will do the needful to pull the party together.”