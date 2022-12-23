Aminu Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto Police Command has summoned its operational, tactical officers, DPOs, Area Commanders, and Heads of Formations to evaluate and consolidate its gains and achievement recorded in the year 2022.

The state Commissioner of Police Useni Gumel said the year 2022 is one of the most difficult years for Nigerian Police in Sokoto state, but they were able to surmount all the challenges due to their collective resolve to keep the state safe and peaceful.

“Allow me to also express my gratitude to the relevant security agencies that have been supportive of the command’s actions on the journey so far” I wish to acknowledge all the efforts of media houses and members of the public in the state for their support and cooperation to the command.

“This conference is principally to evaluate the current security situation, the ongoing electioneering campaigns by political parties, the behavior of the candidates and the voters across the state.” It will also

discuss and passionate out better ways of reinforcing the police command towards creating the desired security environment for INEC to conduct the 2023 general elections in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner.

He said during the year, Sokoto state Governor Àminu Waziri Tambuwal donated 2 million nairas each to 4 police officers ambushed and killed by Bandits in Sabon Birni local Government area of the state.

In a related development, the chairperson of the police officers wives Association ( POWA) Sokoto state chapter Aishatu Muhammed Gumel has distributed Foodstuffs and detergent to widows and less privileged women and children in the police barracks.

According to her 200 beneficiaries would benefit from the POWA gesture aimed at putting smiles on their face during this Christmas season and the new year.

“As you are aware, Christmas and New Year are seasons of love, affection, and giving-out to our loved ones. As you are all aware, POWA Chapter under my leadership is synergizing with the State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the office of the SSG on getting palliatives that can put smiles on our dear POWA members especially the less privileged, Women and Children.”

“It is as a result of these efforts that the State Government during the month of November 2022 provided the State Chapter with 29 Bags of Millet, 50 Kg of Maize, 23 Bags of 50Kg of Sorghum, 40 Bags of 50 Kg of Rice, (10kg) 7 Bags

Beans (10kg) 7 Bags of Maize (10kg) 7 Bags of Salt 0.6 kg Vegetable oil 0.6kg Maggi 1 Cartoon Tomato 0.6 Cartoon Nylon mats 51 pieces Mosquito Net 7 pieces, Bath soap 4.2 Carton, Guinea Brocade 17 pieces of 5 yards each.” Gumel Explained.