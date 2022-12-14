By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has urged his Constituents to take ownership of Constituency Projects he has attracted and executed across the nine local government areas of the state through proper monitoring and evaluation.

The nine local Governments in his Senatorial District are Chanchaga, Shiroro, Munya, Tafa, Suleja, Gurara, Paikoro, Rafi and Bosso.

Speaking when he led a team of his advisory council to interact with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) and his structure in his constituency in Gurara, Tafa and Suleja Local Government Areas of Niger state, Musa explained that the purpose of the visit was for the team to interact with party members and the senator’s structure under his constituency.

Represented by the Chairman, Advisory Council of Senator Sani Musa and Sarkin Shannu of Zazzau Suleja, Alhaji Baba Bissala, the Senator said, “We are here to meet and interact with all the wards chairmen, coordinators, youth and women leaders from various wards which are the structure of the senator under his constituency as well as other party stakeholders.

“The essence of the interactive session is to know the challenges and other issues affecting people in zone B and see how to address to benefit the people.

“We also want to see how all of you as the structure of the senator can synergise, work together and take ownership of all the senators projects executed and the ones still under construction.”

Also in his remarks, the Special Adviser to Niger State Governor on Political and Strategy, Alhaji Mohammed Umar Kolo who hailed party members for their support to the Senator, solicited for more support by ensuring that they all come out in large number and vote for all candidates of the party during the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country.

The Special Adviser who described Senator Musa as a unifier that carried everyone along irrespective of tribe and religion, stressed that the purpose for the interactive session was to ensure that everyone was involved in the development strides of the Senator.

In their different remarks, APC chairmen of Gurara, Tafa and Suleja local government areas of the state commended Senator Musa for initiating and executing people’s oriented projects as well as youths and women empowerment programmes in his constituency, even as he pledged their commitment to the party.

Also youths and women representative in Tafa, Gurara and Suleja LGAs promised to mobilise their members to ensure that the lawmaker in the Upper Chamber wins the senatorial seat for second term next year.