By Vincent Ujumadu

THE senatorial candidate for Anambra Central on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Mrs. Helen Mbakwe has accused the present governments in the country of not doing enough to tackle the issue of insecurity, arguing that there is no rocket science about solving the problem.

Addressing reporters at Abatete in Idemili North local government area of the state on Monday, Mbakwe, a lawyer, said what is required is for government to consider it as a priority.

“Tackling insecurity is not impossible if the right decisions are made. If the government is determined to solve the problem, it will be done easily. As far as I am concerned, government has not done enough to address the problem,” she said.

She also said that if Nigerians were serious about changing things for the better, they should embrace the hope mantra being championed by her party and vote for a completely new set of people who have not been corrupted by the system.

She said: ” I chose the NNPP because I believe in New Nigeria. If we are hoping for a completely new Nigeria with a new president that will emerge, there is need for Anambra Central to also have a completely new senator to represent the zone.

“I cannot go too far with any person who had worked with the old government because it is usually difficult to change people and things.

“I have already planned the new things I will bring on board which will work well with the next presidency that will usher in the new hope for Nigerians.

“Our people know that things are not working well, which is why they want a new Nigeria. If things have been working well, we will not be talking about Hope Nigeria and my ambition is to be part of those that will make laws to change the old order.

” Since we are planning for a new president in 2023, we should also put in new people that will work with him.”