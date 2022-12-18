By Chioma Obinna

Established in March 2019, Sygen Pharmaceutical Limited Thursday in Lagos introduced its corporate brand to Nigerians to drive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry by promoting overall communal well-being for all Nigerians.

Led by a management team with extensive multinational and international work experience, SygenPharma is on a mission to develop and create access to high-quality medicines that yield successful outcomes and improve patients’ quality of life in the communities it operates.

The innovative pharma company subsequently acquired the assets of Nigerian German Chemicals (NGC) Plc to expand its pharmaceutical product portfolio.

The company’s product portfolio currently includes antidiabetics, antipyretics, multivitamins, analgesics, antirheumatic, antifungal, and antispasmodic among others.

Speaking at the formal brand launch, Chief Executive Officer, Sygen, Charles Ogunwuyi said:“Sygen Pharmaceutical was established to grant access to high-quality medicines that yield successful outcomes and improve the quality of life of patients in our community; through our innovative approach to enhancing healthcare outcomes.

“At Sygen, we look beyond the functionality of providing medicines and seek to drive the total well-being of communities in a way that is vital to society. There is a need in the pharmaceutical industry to shift the focus from humans as patients to people living in thriving communities. Sygen Pharmaceutical puts this in practice with the goal of promoting communal well-being and thriving communities.”

He said the company is building a reputation with its product quality and supply continuity.

The Company continues to build a wide-ranging portfolio of products across brands and plans to rapidly expand its product line. With its formal brand launch, the company will redirect the focus on medicine as a function of ill health to provide a better life for communities.

Since its inception, Sygen Pharma has established itself as a reputable organisation within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and has gained the trust and respect of key stakeholders. In addition to the portfolio of branded products acquired from NGC, the company will continue to grow its product portfolio across various therapeutic areas.