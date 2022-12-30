Following bail granted lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District, Senator Bassey Akpan, by the Court of Appeal sittiing in Port Hacourt, thousands of his supporters, on Thursday, thronged Akwa Ibom, jubilating over his release.

The lawmaker who is also the Akwa Ibom State governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, in company of his wife, YPP faithful and his teeming supporters was full of gratitude to God and for his supporters, who despite his ordeal, believe in his leadership ability and as such supported his cause in his absence.

Bassey’s running mate, retired Assistant Inspector General, Anwana Asuquo Amba, said Bassey’s ordeal is a test of his faith.

Amba announced at the gathering that while at the correctional centre, Bassey donated medical support to Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre to ease the medical concerns of inmates and also facilitated release of inmates at the centre.

Below are more images of the jubilant teeming supporters: