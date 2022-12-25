In the pleasant spirit of Christmas, Villarreal have released a short video of Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze in a mini-drama acting alongside Pepe Reina and Santa Claus Groguet.

In the video, goalkeeper Pepe Reina and winger Samuel Chukwueze were dressed up as elves who sneaked into Villarreal’s traditional home, the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Hard at work was Father Christmas, Santa Claus Groguet, who was preparing the stadium grounds and moving gift items.

But Elves Chukwueze and Reina, instead of helping Santa Claus, proceeded to kid around and frustrate the efforts of the much-beloved man famed for bringing children gifts on Christmas Eve.

The video ended with Santa Claus making merry with the repentant elves.

Before Christmas arrived, there was little to celebrate for Samuel Chukwueze in the Spanish La Liga.

The former Golden Eaglets star has failed to muster a single goal in 13 league appearances for Villarreal

The Nigerian winger scored three goals for the Yellow Submarines in the 2021/2022 season, four in the previous season, three in the campaign before that, and five in his first year in La Liga.

Only a few hours ago, the Diamond Academy product took to his social media page to flaunt his posh Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 automobile.

However, the 23-year-old’s effort is well compensated in the Copa del Rey where he has two goals and two assists in two matches.

Chukwueze also registered the same output in five matches in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

Overall for Villarreal, Chukwueze has scored 33 goals and supplied 28 assists in 199 games across all competitions since he signed for the club five years ago.